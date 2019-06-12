202
Ford recalls 1.3M vehicles for suspension, transmission woes

By The Associated Press June 12, 2019 10:47 am 06/12/2019 10:47am
FILE- This Feb. 15, 2018, file photo shows a Ford logo on the grill of a car on display at the Pittsburgh Auto Show. Ford Motor Co. is repackaging a previously announced manufacturing investment in the Detroit area and now says it will spend $900 million and create 900 new jobs over the next four years. Most of the new workers will build a new generation of electric vehicle at Ford’s existing factory in Flat Rock, Michigan, south of Detroit, which will see an $850 million investment. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — Ford is recalling over 1.3 million vehicles mainly in North America to fix rear suspension and transmission control software problems.

The largest recall covers over 1.2 million Explorer SUVs from 2011 through 2017. Ford says a rear suspension toe link can break if the suspension moves a lot. That can limit steering control. One customer reported running into a curb when a link broke, but Ford says it’s not aware of any injuries.

Dealers will replace the left and right toe links, which keep weight on the tires.

The Explorer recall will cost Ford an estimated $180 million that will show up in the company’s second-quarter results, Ford said in a filing with U.S. securities regulators.

Ford also is recalling 123,000 2013 F-150 pickups for a second time to stop transmissions from unintentionally downshifting into first gear. The recall covers pickups with 5-liter and 6.2-liter gas engines. A previous software update didn’t work.

Dealers will update it again.

Topics:
Business & Finance National News Recalls
