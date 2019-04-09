Update on the latest in business:

FINANCIAL MARKETS Global markets mixed BEIJING (AP) — Global markets are mixed today following Wall Street’s gain as investors watch for Brexit developments and corporate earnings. Benchmarks in Frankfurt, Paris and Tokyo gained while London…

Global markets mixed

BEIJING (AP) — Global markets are mixed today following Wall Street’s gain as investors watch for Brexit developments and corporate earnings.

Benchmarks in Frankfurt, Paris and Tokyo gained while London and Shanghai edged down.

Sydney is unchanged.

Wall Street is expected to open slightly higher, with Dow and S&P futures up just under 0.1 percent.

TRUMP-TAXES

IRS commissioner to face lawmakers on Trump tax returns

WASHINGTON (AP) — IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig is facing off with lawmakers on Capitol Hill for the first time since House Democrats last week asked him for President Donald Trump’s tax returns.

Rettig is sure to face questions from a House Appropriations Committee panel on the topic this afternoon. The White House has signaled it’ll fight the request.

Last week, the chairman of a different House panel asked for Trump’s personal and business returns by Wednesday in a letter to Rettig, relying on a 1924 statute that says the Treasury Department “shall furnish” them when requested. The IRS is part of Treasury.

Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney said on “Fox News Sunday” that lawmakers will “never” see Trump’s returns.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin squares off with lawmakers in the morning.

US-EUROPE-TARIFFS

US moves to put new tariffs on billions worth of EU imports

LONDON (AP) — The United States is considering putting tariffs on $11 billion in EU goods per year to offset what it says are unfair European subsidies for planemaker Airbus.

While the size of the potential tariffs is relatively small compared with the hundreds of billions the U.S. and China are taxing in their trade war, it suggests a breakdown in talks with the European Union over trade. The U.S. and EU have been negotiating since last year about how to avoid tariffs.

The U.S. Trade Representative’s office released late Monday a list of EU products, including Airbus planes, it would tax in anticipation of a ruling by the World Trade Organization this summer. The U.S. expects the WTO will say it can take countermeasures to offset EU subsidies for Airbus.

INDONESIA-LION AIR CRASH

More Indonesians join cases against Boeing after CEO apology

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — More families of victims of the Lion Air crash in Indonesia are suing Boeing Co. after its chief executive apologized and said a software update for the MAX 8 jet would prevent further disasters.

Family members and lawyers said Monday that CEO Dennis Muilenburg’s comment last week related to an automated flight system was an admission that helps their cases.

The anti-stall system is suspected as a cause of the Lion Air crash in October and an Ethiopian Airlines crash in March that also involved a MAX 8 jet. The two crashes killed a total of 346 people.

Preliminary reports into both crashes found that faulty sensor readings erroneously triggered the anti-stall system that pushed the plane’s nose down. Pilots of each plane struggled in vain to regain control.

POLAND-TAXI PROTEST

Poland’s taxi drivers hold up traffic over ride-hailing law

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Hundreds of taxi drivers drove at a crawl and walked in Poland’s capital to protest a new law allowing and regulating ride-hailing services like Uber.

The protesters who held up Warsaw traffic on Monday said the law adopted by the government last week will put cabbies out of work by subjecting them to unfair competition from people who don’t drive professionally.

They walked to the U.S. Embassy to express displeasure with California-based Uber and continued on to the Enterprise and Technology Ministry.

ACURA RECALL

Acura recalls 360K SUVs because tail lights can go dark

DETROIT (AP) — Honda’s luxury brand Acura is recalling more than 360,000 SUVs worldwide because water can get into the tail lights and make them go dark.

The recall is mostly in North America and covers the MDX from the 2014 through 2019 model years.

The company says that due to a manufacturing problem, water can get into the light assemblies through some seals and cause electrical problems. That can knock out lights in the tailgate and some interior lighting. Acura says it hasn’t received any reports of crashes or injuries.

Dealers will replace the seals, and if necessary install new light assemblies and wiring.

Owners will be notified early next month.

AUSTRALIA-CASINO TAKEOVER

Crown Resorts talking about takeover offer from Vegas’ Wynn

SYDNEY (AP) — Las Vegas casino giant Wynn Resorts is in talks to buy Australia’s largest casino operator, Crown Resorts.

Crown, which owns casinos in Melbourne, Perth and London, and will soon open another in Sydney, confirmed in a statement today that it’s in confidential takeover discussions over a cash-and-scrip offer from Wynn.

COLLEGE ADMISSIONS BRIBERY

Netflix moves release of film starring Huffman

BOSTON (AP) — Netflix officials decided to move the release date of a film starring Felicity Huffman who agreed to plead guilty Monday in the college admissions bribery scam.

The streaming service said Monday that “Otherhood” will not be released April 26, but that its release date is to be determined. The romantic comedy stars Huffman, Patricia Arquette and Angela Bassett.

Huffman was accused of paying a consultant $15,000 disguised as a charitable donation to boost her daughter’s SAT score. Authorities say the actress discussed going through with the same plan for her younger daughter, but ultimately decided against it.

The 56-year-old Huffman earned Emmy nominations for her work in the Netflix series “American Crime.” She’s also expected to play a prosecutor in the Ava DuVernay-directed “When They See Us,” which releases May 17 on the streaming service.

TOKYO (AP) — Former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn says in a video statement that a “conspiracy” at the automaker is behind his arrest.

