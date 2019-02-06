202
Volvo recalls 167,000 cars worldwide to fix trunk lid

By The Associated Press February 6, 2019 7:51 am 02/06/2019 07:51am
STOCKHOLM (AP) — Swedish automaker Volvo Cars, owned by China’s Geely holding company, says it is recalling 167,000 cars worldwide because the hatch lid lift system on electric trunks can loosen, stop working in cold weather, and possibly cause damage.

Group spokeswoman Annika Bjerstaf says the recall is “a preventive safety measure,” adding Volvo Cars “has not received any reports of serious incidents surrounding this.”

Bjerstaf said Wednesday the recall covers the Volvo XC 60 built in 2018 and 2019. The carmaker is offering to replace it at no cost to owners, who will be notified of the recall.

Last month, the Goteborg-based company recalled 200,000 diesel cars worldwide because the fuel line may crack.

