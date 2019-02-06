202
Fisher-Price recalls Power Wheels Barbie Campers

By The Associated Press February 6, 2019 9:16 am 02/06/2019 09:16am
This image taken from the Consumer Product Safety Commission shows Power Wheels Barbie Dream Campers byFisher-Price. The company is voluntarily recalling about 44,000 Children’s Power Wheels Barbie Dream Campers because they can keep running after the foot pedal is released. The model FRC29 battery-operated vehicles are hot pink with blue accents and have the Barbie logo printed on the back. (Consumer Product Safety Commission via AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fisher-Price is voluntarily recalling about 44,000 Children’s Power Wheels Barbie Dream Campers because they can keep running after the foot pedal is released.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says Fisher-Price has received 17 complaints. No injuries have been reported.

The model FRC29 battery-operated vehicles are hot pink with blue accents and have the Barbie logo printed on the back. They include a play kitchen, a fold out grill and pretend campfire. They were sold exclusively by Walmart for about $400 from July 2018 through January.

Customers should take the model away from children and contact Fisher-Price for a free repair.

Fisher-Price can be reached at 800-348-0751 or at www.fisher-price.com .

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

