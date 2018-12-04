202.5
Home » Recalls » Elm Pet Foods, others…

Elm Pet Foods, others recall dog food over vitamin D

By The Associated Press December 4, 2018 10:08 pm 12/04/2018 10:08pm
2 Shares

NEW YORK (AP) — Elm Pet Foods is the latest maker of dog food to issue a recall over elevated levels of vitamin D, which can cause kidney failure at high enough levels.

Similar recalls have been issued by ANF Inc., Sunshine Mills Inc., Natural Life Pet Products, and Nutrisca over the last month.

Elm and others urge consumers to either dispose of or return several types of chicken and chickpea recipe dog food. They also urge dog owners to contact their veterinarian if the food was eaten.

Symptoms of vitamin D toxicity include vomiting, weight loss, increased urination and excessive thirst.

Specific details on individual brands can be found at https://www.fda.gov/AnimalVeterinary/SafetyHealth/RecallsWithdrawals/default.htm

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Animals & Pets Business & Finance Consumer News Living News Recalls
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500