Toyota recalls trucks, SUVs and cars to fix air bag problem

By The Associated Press October 12, 2018 11:21 am 10/12/2018 11:21am
This is the Toyota logo on the grill of a 2018 Toyota 4Runner on display at the Pittsburgh Auto Show Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

DETROIT (AP) — Toyota is recalling nearly 188,000 pickup trucks, SUVs and cars worldwide because the air bags may not inflate in a crash.

The recall covers 2018 and 2019 Tundra pickups and Sequoia SUVs as well as 2019 Avalon sedans.

Toyota says the air bag control computer can erroneously detect a fault when the vehicles are started. With a fault, the air bags may not deploy in a crash. The company wouldn’t say if the problem has caused any injuries.

Toyota will notify owners and dealers will update the air bag control software. The recall is expected to begin Oct. 22.

Toyota says the recall covers about 185,000 vehicles in North America and 2,600 in other markets.

Topics:
avalon sedan Business & Finance Consumer News National News Recalls Sequoia suv toyota Tundra pickups
