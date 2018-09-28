202
Honda recalls Accord, Insight vehicles for software problem

By The Associated Press September 28, 2018 12:38 am 09/28/2018 12:38am
FILE - In this July 31, 2018, file photo, an employee of Honda Motor Co. cleans a Honda car displayed at its headquarters in Tokyo. Honda is recalling about 232,000 2018 Accord vehicles and 2019 Insight hybrid cars in the U.S. for malfunctioning software for the rear camera display. Honda said Friday, Sept. 28, 2018, that there have been no reports of accidents or injuries related to the problem. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)

TOKYO (AP) — Honda is recalling about 232,000 2018 Accord vehicles and 2019 Insight hybrid cars in the U.S. for malfunctioning software for the rear camera display.

There have been no reports of accidents or injuries related to the problem, Honda Motor Co. spokeswoman Tomoko Takemori said Friday.

The Tokyo-based automaker said that apart from the U.S. recall, Honda is recalling 14,000 vehicles in Canada, more than 6,000 vehicles in Germany and nearly 3,000 in South Korea for the same problem.

The software will be updated free of charge, the company said.

It said the rear camera display does not show the images properly when the driver shifts into rear in the affected vehicles, a problem that can be dangerous and does not comply with U.S. requirements.

