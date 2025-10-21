KKR Real Estate: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) on Tuesday reported profit of…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) on Tuesday reported profit of $13.8 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 12 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 3 cents per share.

The real estate finance company posted revenue of $108 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $25.3 million.

