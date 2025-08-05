Ares Commercial Real Estate: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. (ACRE) on Tuesday reported a loss of…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. (ACRE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $11 million in its second quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 51 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $12.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $23.1 million.

The company’s shares closed at $4.52. A year ago, they were trading at $7.39.

