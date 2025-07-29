Live Radio
Anywhere Real Estate: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 29, 2025, 7:37 AM

MADISON, N.J. (AP) — MADISON, N.J. (AP) — Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (HOUS) on Tuesday reported net income of $27 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Madison, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 24 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 32 cents per share.

The real estate brokerage operator posted revenue of $1.68 billion in the period.

