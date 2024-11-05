Newmark Group: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Newmark Group Inc. (NMRK) on Tuesday reported earnings of $17.8 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Newmark Group Inc. (NMRK) on Tuesday reported earnings of $17.8 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 10 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 33 cents per share.

The provider of commercial real estate services posted revenue of $685.9 million in the period.

Newmark Group expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.11 to $1.17 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.62 billion to $2.68 billion.

