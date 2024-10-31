NexPoint: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NREF) on Thursday reported profit of $23.3 million in its third quarter.
The Dallas-based company said it had profit of 74 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 75 cents per share.
The company posted revenue of $23.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $12.5 million.
