NexPoint: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NREF) on Thursday reported profit of $23.3 million in its third quarter.

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of 74 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 75 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $23.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $12.5 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NREF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NREF

