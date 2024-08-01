NexPoint: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NREF) on Thursday reported net income of $12.1 million…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NREF) on Thursday reported net income of $12.1 million in its second quarter.

The Dallas-based company said it had net income of 40 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 68 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $18.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $6.7 million.

