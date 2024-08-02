Live Radio
Newmark Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 2, 2024, 8:15 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Newmark Group Inc. (NMRK) on Friday reported net income of $14.3 million in its second quarter.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 8 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 22 cents per share.

The provider of commercial real estate services posted revenue of $633.4 million in the period.

