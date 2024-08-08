New England Realty: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ALLSTON, Mass. (AP) — ALLSTON, Mass. (AP) — New England Realty Associates LP (NEN) on Thursday reported profit of $4.1…

ALLSTON, Mass. (AP) — ALLSTON, Mass. (AP) — New England Realty Associates LP (NEN) on Thursday reported profit of $4.1 million in its second quarter.

The Allston, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of $34.77 per share.

The real estate investor posted revenue of $20.1 million in the period.

