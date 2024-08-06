Ares Commercial Real Estate: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. (ACRE) on Tuesday reported a loss of…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. (ACRE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $6.1 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 12 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $16.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $40.8 million.

Ares Commercial Real Estate shares have fallen 33% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 34% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ACRE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ACRE

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.