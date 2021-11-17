CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Young children receive wrong COVID-19 vaccine | MD schools mask mandate's future | Libraries offer free rapid test kits | Masks coming back in Montgomery Co. | Latest vaccine rates
US home construction dips 0.7% in October

The Associated Press

November 17, 2021, 8:45 AM

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Construction of new homes in the U.S. fell 0.7% in October, a sign that builders are still facing difficulties keeping up with demand as supply chain problems persist.

October’s decline put home construction at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.52 million units, which is an increase of 0.4% from the rate at this time last year, the Commerce Department reported Wednesday.

Applications for building permits, a barometer of future activity, rose 4% from September and is up 3.4% from October of last year.

