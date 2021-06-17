CORONAVIRUS: Va. pharmacies expand hours | 70% over 30 vaccinated | COVID-19's delta variant | Pandemic shifts space priorities | Area vaccination numbers
Home » Real Estate News » US average mortgage rates…

US average mortgage rates mostly lower; 30-year at 2.93%

The Associated Press

June 17, 2021, 1:57 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mortgage rates were mostly lower this week as the economy continued to show signs of recovery from the pandemic recession and recent bursts of inflation were deemed temporary by federal policymakers.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average for the key 30-year home loan fell to 2.93% from 2.96% last week. By contrast, the rate stood at 3.13% a year ago.

The rate for a 15-year loan, a popular option among homeowners refinancing their mortgages, edged up to 2.24% from 2.23% last week.

The Federal Reserve signaled Wednesday that it may act sooner than previously planned to start dialing back the low-interest rate policies that have helped spark a swift rebound from the recession but also have coincided with rising inflation. Fed Chairman Jay Powell said the inflation spikes of the past two months will likely prove temporary.

In the latest economic news, the government reported Thursday that the number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits rose last week for the first time since April, to 412,000.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

21 attorneys general say election mail at risk if USPS slows mail standards

National Guard in need of supplemental funds to conduct summer training

Military leaders pushback on taking nonmilitary crimes out of chain of command

House to support 2.7% federal pay raise, Wexton says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up