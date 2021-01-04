INAUGURATION NEWS: Region's leaders: Don't come to DC | Law enforcement gets ready | FBI warning of protests | Airbnb banning hate groups
Home » Real Estate News » US construction spending increases…

US construction spending increases solid 0.9% in November led by strong gain in home building

The Associated Press

January 4, 2021, 10:07 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — US construction spending increases solid 0.9% in November led by strong gain in home building.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Acting Homeland Security chief Wolf is resigning

Pentagon on two-year glidepath to 'fix' electronic warfare

Federal retirement mostly steady in December after autumn spike, decline

When it comes to bid protests, vendors playing with even money at GAO

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up