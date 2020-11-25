THANKSGIVING NEWS: Avoid this mistake | DC sees testing surge | 100 recipes | Grocery stores open on Thanksgiving | WTOP Weather
Home » Real Estate News » US mortgage rates stay…

US mortgage rates stay at record low 2.72% for 30 years

The Associated Press

November 25, 2020, 5:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. long-term mortgage rates remained at record lows this week as the coronavirus pandemic continues to threaten the economy.

Mortgage finance giant Freddie Mac reported Wednesday that the average rate on the 30-year fixed-rate home loan was unchanged this week from a record low 2.72%. A year ago, the benchmark rate was 3.68%.

The rate on 15-year fixed-rate loans stayed at 2.28%. It was 3.15% a year ago.

Interest rates have fallen this year as the virus batters the economy and the Federal Reserve pours money into the financial system to support a recovery.

Low rates have encouraged Americans to buy homes or refinance existing mortgages.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Air Force nearly ready to begin rolling out its 'internet of military things'

VA employees owed reinstatement, back pay over accountability act implementation, FLRA agrees

Rettig says pandemic gave IRS ‘momentum’ to overhaul taxpayer services

Some enlisted soldiers can now promote before getting mandated training

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up