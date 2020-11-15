CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New Md. pandemic restrictions | Is Wreaths Across America happening at Arlington? | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Real Estate News » Israel moves forward on…

Israel moves forward on hundreds of new housing units in sensitive east Jerusalem neighborhood

The Associated Press

November 15, 2020, 3:55 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel moves forward on hundreds of new housing units in sensitive east Jerusalem neighborhood.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Air Force Research Lab's new shop will focus on small things packing big punches in space

NOAA sets stage for 10-year network modernization with $300M AT&T task order

VA shares recipes for success with new customer experience 'cookbook' for agencies

Trump fires agency head who vouched for 2020 vote security

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up