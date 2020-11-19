CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. allowing early release for some prisoners | No change in Prince William Co.'s school plans | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Real Estate News » Existing home sales up…

Existing home sales up 4.3% in October, fifth monthly gain

The Associated Press

November 19, 2020, 10:31 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Sales of existing homes rose for a fifth straight month in October, the National Association of Realtors said Thursday.

Existing homes sales rose 4.3% to an seasonally-adjusted rate of 6.85 million annualized units, the industry trade group said. Reflecting the searing-hot housing market, that figure is up 26.6% from a year earlier.

The median price of an existing home was $313,000, up 15.5% from a year earlier, mostly reflecting that the nationwide inventory of existing homes remains at or near record lows. The inventory of unsold homes sits at 2.5 months’ supply, down from 2.7 months’ supply in September.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

TSP prepping new services for participants in 2022 with completion of a major procurement

Senate Democrats introduce new bill to block Schedule F executive order

After pandemic successes, Congress considers legislative updates to federal telework policy

Navy seeing 'explosion' in use of OTA for IT, cyber development work

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up