CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. suspending utility shutoffs until October | DC-area telework growth expected to continue after pandemic | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Real Estate News » US home construction falls…

US home construction falls 5.1% in August after gains

The Associated Press

September 17, 2020, 8:47 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. housing construction fell 5.1% in August after three months of strong gains as home builders mounted a rebound following a pandemic-induced shutdown in March and April.

The Commerce Department reported Thursday that new homes were started at a seasonally adjusted annual pace of 1.42 million last month after a 17.9% surge in July.

The August drop was bigger than expected but still left housing construction 51.6% above the low hit in April.

A builders’ survey of sentiment this week found strong optimism that home building is on the upswing.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up