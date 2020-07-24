WASHINGTON (AP) — US new homes sales rose 13.8% to an annual rate of 776,000 during pandemic recovery bump in June.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
July 24, 2020, 10:06 AM
WASHINGTON (AP) — US new homes sales rose 13.8% to an annual rate of 776,000 during pandemic recovery bump in June.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.