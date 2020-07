BALTIMORE (AP) — US home sales jump 20.7% in rebound from 3-month slump, but shortage of properties for sale could…

BALTIMORE (AP) — US home sales jump 20.7% in rebound from 3-month slump, but shortage of properties for sale could hinder further gains.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.