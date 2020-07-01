CORONAVIRUS NEWS: : MCPS announces plans for fall classes | Loudoun gives parents a school choice
US construction spending fell 2.1% in May

The Associated Press

July 1, 2020, 10:14 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. construction spending fell for a second month in May with both home building and nonresidential activity declining.

The Commerce Department said May activity dropped by 2.1% following an even larger 3.5% fall in April as the construction industry was rocked by the shutdowns triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Home building dropped 4% with construction of single-family homes down 8.5%. Nonresidential construction dropped 2.4% with office building and the category that covers shopping centers both down.

Spending on government construction projects rose 1.2% in May.

