WASHINGTON (AP) — US new home sales jump a stronger-than-expected 16.6% in May to annual rate of 676,000.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
June 23, 2020, 10:04 AM
WASHINGTON (AP) — US new home sales jump a stronger-than-expected 16.6% in May to annual rate of 676,000.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.