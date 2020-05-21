Home » Real Estate News » Sales of existing homes…

Sales of existing homes plunge 17.8% in April to 4.33 million rate, slowest since 2011

The Associated Press

May 21, 2020, 10:04 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sales of existing homes plunge 17.8% in April to 4.33 million rate, slowest since 2011.

