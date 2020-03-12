U.S. long-term mortgage rates were mixed this week after hitting all-time lows last week amid anxiety over risks to the…

U.S. long-term mortgage rates were mixed this week after hitting all-time lows last week amid anxiety over risks to the economy from the deepening coronavirus crisis. The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage rose to 3.36% from 3.29% last week, according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac.

This week Last week Year ago

30-year fixed 3.36 3.29 4.31

15-year fixed 2.77 2.79 3.76

5-year adjustable 3.01 3.18 3.84

