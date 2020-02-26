Home » Real Estate News » US new-home sales rose…

US new-home sales rose 7.9% in January, as buyer demand pushed prices up 14% from a year ago

The Associated Press

February 26, 2020, 10:02 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) — US new-home sales rose 7.9% in January, as buyer demand pushed prices up 14% from a year ago.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Business & Finance Lifestyle News National News Real Estate News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up