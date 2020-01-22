Home » Real Estate News » US home sales soared…

US home sales soared 3.8% in December, but fast-rising prices are creating affordability risks

The Associated Press

January 22, 2020, 10:02 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) — US home sales soared 3.8% in December, but fast-rising prices are creating affordability risks.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Business & Finance Lifestyle News National News Real Estate News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up