WASHINGTON (AP) — US home sales soared 3.8% in December, but fast-rising prices are creating affordability risks.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
January 22, 2020, 10:02 AM
WASHINGTON (AP) — US home sales soared 3.8% in December, but fast-rising prices are creating affordability risks.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.