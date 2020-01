WASHINGTON (AP) — Please disregard US–Home Sales, published on December 23, 2019, and datelined in WASHINGTON. This story moved in…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Please disregard US–Home Sales, published on December 23, 2019, and datelined in WASHINGTON. This story moved in a previous cycle.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.