Home » Real Estate News » US long-term mortgage rates…

US long-term mortgage rates steady; 30-year at 3.65%

The Associated Press

October 3, 2019, 12:43 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. long-term mortgage rates held steady this week, offering a potential boon to homebuyers amid an uncertain economic outlook.

Mortgage rates have been running near historic lows, though average rates for the key 30-year loan showed volatile swings last month. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the average rate on the 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage edged up to 3.65% from 3.64% last week. By contrast, the average rate stood at 4.71% a year ago.

The average rate for 15-year, fixed-rate home loans slipped this week to 3.14% from 3.16% last week.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Business & Finance Real Estate News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up