The Latest: Jimmy Carter fall: 14 stitches but gets to rally

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Latest on Former President Jimmy Carter’s fall (all times local):

6:45 p.m.

Former President Jimmy Carter had a black eye and 14 stitches after a fall at his Georgia home, but made it to a concert and ceremony to rally volunteers in Tennessee ahead of his 36th home building project for Habitat for Humanity.

The 39th president fell on Sunday at his home in Plains, Georgia, requiring the stitches above his brow.

By Sunday evening, Carter was on stage at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville with his wife Rosalynn to say his No. 1 priority was to volunteer.

Carter turned 95 on Tuesday, becoming the first U.S. president to reach that milestone.

He wore an Atlanta Braves baseball cap, but his left eye was swollen and bruised and he had a white bandage above his eye.

5:15 p.m.

Associated Press writer Kate Brumback contributed to this report from Atlanta.

