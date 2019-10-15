Home » Real Estate News » Police K-9 in Georgia…

Police K-9 in Georgia shot, suspect dead

The Associated Press

October 15, 2019, 7:21 PM

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (AP) — Authorities in Georgia are investigating a shooting that left a suspect dead and a police K-9 injured.

DeKalb police say the K-9, named Django (JANG-oh), was shot Tuesday in a townhome community near Stone Mountain and rushed into surgery. Authorities say he is in stable condition.

A suspect, whose name was not released, was shot and later died.

News outlets report officers spotted a 26-year-old man wanted on 11 warrants walk into a store. When the man spotted the officers, police say he reached into his waistband and started running. Officers set up a perimeter and the dog chased him. Multiple gunshots were fired and the man and the dog were hit.

No one else was injured. No further information was immediately released.

Django has been with the department for six years.

