U.S. long-term mortgage rates rose this week as a potential trade truce between the U.S. and China has boosted economic…

U.S. long-term mortgage rates rose this week as a potential trade truce between the U.S. and China has boosted economic optimism and the 10-year Treasury yield.

This week Last week Year ago 30-year fixed 3.75 3.69 4.86 15-year fixed 3.18 3.15 4.29 5-year adjustable 3.4 3.15 4.14

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.