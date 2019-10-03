Home » Real Estate News » A glance at US…

A glance at US mortgage rates: 30 year at 3.65%

The Associated Press

October 3, 2019, 2:10 PM

U.S. long-term mortgage rates were little changed this week, according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Business & Finance Real Estate News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up