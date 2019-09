U.S. long-term mortgage rates fell this week, with the average on the key 30-year loan reaching its lowest point in…

U.S. long-term mortgage rates fell this week, with the average on the key 30-year loan reaching its lowest point in nearly three years, according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac.

This week Last week Year ago 30-year fixed 3.49 3.58 4.54 15-year fixed 3.00 3.06 3.99 5-year adjustable 3.30 3.31 3.93

