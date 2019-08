WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. long-term mortgage rates are close to historic lows despite a modest uptick in the averages this…

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. long-term mortgage rates are close to historic lows despite a modest uptick in the averages this week, according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac.

This week Last week Year ago 30-year fixed 3.58 3.55 4.52 15-year fixed 3.06 3.03 3.97 5-year adjustable 3.31 3.32 3.85

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.