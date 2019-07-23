Home » Real Estate News » US home sales sank…

US home sales sank 1.7% in June; down 2.2% over past year given high prices and low supply

The Associated Press

July 23, 2019, 10:03 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) — US home sales sank 1.7% in June; down 2.2% over past year given high prices and low supply.

