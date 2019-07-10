Mansion that inspired the one in ‘Gone With the Wind’ is now for sale

Twelve Oaks, located in Covington, Georgia, is up for auction, and fans of "Gone with the Wind" and buyers alike will not believe the updated transformation of the Hollywood home in real life.

(COVINGTON, Ga.) — The best way to celebrate the legacy of “Gone With the Wind” just might be buying the house that inspired its iconic Southern estate.

Twelve Oaks, located in Covington, Georgia, is up for auction, and fans and buyers alike will not believe the updated transformation of the Hollywood home in real life.

“I’m from the area, and it has been my favorite home here for as long as I can remember,” the seller, Nicole Munn, told “Good Morning America.” “It was in really bad shape — over thirty busted windows, the landscaping was overgrown and it was a mess. I wanted to see it be beautiful again.”

The house was chosen to be the model for Ashley Wilkes’ mansion by “Gone With the Wind” author Margaret Mitchell, who saw the home in a clipping she found in 1939. According to the seller, the interior of the home was set on a soundstage, and whenever the exterior was shown in the movie, it was actually Busch Gardens in Pasadena, California, overlapped with a painting loosely modeled after this home.

Since being featured in the book and the movie, this estate has taken on many roles, from private home, to renowned bed-and-breakfast, an event venue and a tourist destination.

“In any historic city in the South, you can tour the homes,” Munn told “GMA.”

“Atlanta, however, was burned in 1864 by [Union General William T.] Sherman, so this is the only Antebellum house in Georgia which draws in many tourists.”

The Southern abode was built in 1836 and underwent a $2 million renovation in 2017. Brimming with 12 luxurious bedrooms and 12-and-a-half bathrooms, the famous mansion stays true to its antebellum period charm, but with updated amenities and appliances.

Potential buyers can bask in the grand dining room, formal parlor, informal dining and living spaces and a chef’s kitchen.

Did we mention there are 12 fireplaces?

The widely-recognizable estate stretches to three acres of gardens with a poolside chandelier-lit gazebo, a massive deck with pergola and a four-car carriage house. A Southern paradise, this home and its community chalks up to their reputation.

“The historic district of Covington is beautiful,” said Munn. “All of the streets look like they did in the 1800s.”

“The home is a short three-block, tree-lined walk past historic homes to the town square with great shops and dining. Covington is a great, charming small town that is close to Atlanta and close to the Atlanta International Airport.”

The home has served as the backdrop for more than 15 movies and television shows, including “Life of the Party,” “Vacation” and “The Vampire Diaries.”

The Georgia residence has made its mark in history, as well — but to make it a part of yours, you’ll have to hurry. The mansion will be auctioned off to residential and commercial buyers July 25 at 2 p.m. through the Target Auction Company.

For more details, visit here.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.