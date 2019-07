U.S. long-term mortgage rates fell this week, edging toward three-year lows amid signals from Federal Reserve officials that they could…

U.S. long-term mortgage rates fell this week, edging toward three-year lows amid signals from Federal Reserve officials that they could cut their benchmark interest rate.

This week Last week Year ago 30-year fixed 3.75 3.81 4.54 15-year fixed 3.18 3.23 4.02 5-year adjustable 3.47 3.48 3.87

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.