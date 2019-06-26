Two Georgetown storefronts to be sold at auction

Two prominent retail spaces on M Street NW in Georgetown will come up for auction next month as the mortgage lender forecloses on the properties.

The auction is for retail condos at 3277 M St. NW — at the corner of M and Potomac streets, currently home to a combination Subway and District Pizza restaurant — and 3281 M St. NW, which is currently home to Acaiberry, a frozen Greek yogurt shop.

The auction is scheduled for July 11 at the Alex Cooper auction house in Northwest D.C. Bidders must bring a $500,000 deposit to the auction, and must be able to close on the condominiums within 30 days, according to the auction site.

A previous auction, scheduled in March, was canceled. The auction terms do state that existing tenants retain their rights under their leases even if the properties are sold.

The owner, GE RE Corp., based in Germantown, purchased the retail spaces in 2016 for $3.5 million. There is still $2.8 million owed on the note for the properties, which is held by…