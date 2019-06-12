202
‘Super fan’ buying childhood home of rocker Tom Petty

By The Associated Press June 12, 2019 10:15 am 06/12/2019 10:15am
FILE - In a Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017 file photo, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers perform at KAABOO 2017 at the Del Mar Racetrack and Fairgrounds, in San Diego, Calif. A California real estate agent and self-proclaimed “super fan” says he’s extended an offer to buy the Florida home of Petty. Kevin Beauchamp tells The Gainesville Sun he quickly made an offer of $175,000 for the nearly 1,200-square-foot (111-sq. meter) home after seeing the home’s current owner Brandy Clark mention on a Petty Facebook fan club that she might sell it. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A California real estate agent and self-proclaimed “super fan” says he’s extended an offer to buy the Florida home of rock legend Tom Petty.

Kevin Beauchamp tells The Gainesville Sun he quickly made an offer of $175,000 for the nearly 1,200-square-foot (111-sq. meter) home after seeing the home’s current owner Brandy Clark mention on a Petty Facebook fan club that she might sell it.

He says he has a contract for the home.

Petty grew up in Gainesville. He died of an accidental overdose in October 2017 at age 66.

Beauchamp says he is working with Petty fan Joanne Davis and Jeff Goldstein, president of the Gainesville Music History Foundation to have the property labeled a historic landmark.

Clark says the home still has the original pink tile in bathroom.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

