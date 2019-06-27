A glance at US mortgage rates: lower, 30-year loan at 3.73%

U.S. long-term mortgage rates fell this week. It was the seventh decline in the past nine weeks for the key 30-year, fixed-rate loan, which reached its lowest level since November 2016. This week Last week…
U.S. long-term mortgage rates fell this week. It was the seventh decline in the past nine weeks for the key 30-year, fixed-rate loan, which reached its lowest level since November 2016.
|
|This week
|Last week
|Year ago
|30-year fixed
|3.73
|3.84
|4.55
|15-year fixed
|3.16
|3.25
|4.04
|5-year adjustable
|3.39
|3.48
|3.87
