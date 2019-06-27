A glance at US mortgage rates: lower, 30-year loan at 3.73%

U.S. long-term mortgage rates fell this week. It was the seventh decline in the past nine weeks for the key 30-year, fixed-rate loan, which reached its lowest level since November 2016. This week Last week…

This week Last week Year ago 30-year fixed 3.73 3.84 4.55 15-year fixed 3.16 3.25 4.04 5-year adjustable 3.39 3.48 3.87

