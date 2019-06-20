A glance at US mortgage rates: little changed; 30-year 3.84%

Long-term U.S. mortgage rates were little changed this week. The key 30-year, fixed-rate loan hovered around an average 3.8% for the third straight week. This week Last week Year ago 30-year fixed 3.84 3.82 4.57…

Long-term U.S. mortgage rates were little changed this week. The key 30-year, fixed-rate loan hovered around an average 3.8% for the third straight week.

This week Last week Year ago 30-year fixed 3.84 3.82 4.57 15-year fixed 3.25 3.26 4.04 5-year adjustable 3.48 3.51 3.83

