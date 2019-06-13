A glance at US mortgage rates: little changed; 30-year 3.82%

Long-term U.S. mortgage rates were little changed this week, after six straight weeks of declines putting them at historically low levels. This week Last week Year ago 30-year fixed 3.82 3.82 4.62 15-year fixed 3.26…
Long-term U.S. mortgage rates were little changed this week, after six straight weeks of declines putting them at historically low levels.
|
|This week
|Last week
|Year ago
|30-year fixed
|3.82
|3.82
|4.62
|15-year fixed
|3.26
|3.28
|4.07
|5-year adjustable
|3.51
|3.52
|3.83
