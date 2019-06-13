A glance at US mortgage rates: little changed; 30-year 3.82%

Long-term U.S. mortgage rates were little changed this week, after six straight weeks of declines putting them at historically low levels. This week Last week Year ago 30-year fixed 3.82 3.82 4.62 15-year fixed 3.26…

Long-term U.S. mortgage rates were little changed this week, after six straight weeks of declines putting them at historically low levels.

This week Last week Year ago 30-year fixed 3.82 3.82 4.62 15-year fixed 3.26 3.28 4.07 5-year adjustable 3.51 3.52 3.83

