A glance at US mortgage rates: down for 6th straight week

Long-term U.S. mortgage rates fell for the sixth consecutive week, with the key 30-year loan rate at its lowest point since September 2017.

This week Last week Year ago 30-year fixed 3.82 3.99 4.54 15-year fixed 3.28 3.46 4.01 5-year adjustable 3.52 3.60 3.74

