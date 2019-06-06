A glance at US mortgage rates: down for 6th straight week

Long-term U.S. mortgage rates fell for the sixth consecutive week, with the key 30-year loan rate at its lowest point since September 2017. This week Last week Year ago 30-year fixed 3.82 3.99 4.54 15-year…
Long-term U.S. mortgage rates fell for the sixth consecutive week, with the key 30-year loan rate at its lowest point since September 2017.
|
|This week
|Last week
|Year ago
|30-year fixed
|3.82
|3.99
|4.54
|15-year fixed
|3.28
|3.46
|4.01
|5-year adjustable
|3.52
|3.60
|3.74
