202
Home » Real Estate News » A glance at US…

A glance at US mortgage rates: down for 6th straight week

By The Associated Press June 6, 2019 12:51 pm 06/06/2019 12:51pm
Share

Long-term U.S. mortgage rates fell for the sixth consecutive week, with the key 30-year loan rate at its lowest point since September 2017.

This week Last week Year ago
30-year fixed 3.82 3.99 4.54
15-year fixed 3.28 3.46 4.01
5-year adjustable 3.52 3.60 3.74

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance National News Real Estate News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!