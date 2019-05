By The Associated Press

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — Lawyer: Three handwritten wills are found in Aretha Franklin’s Michigan home, months after famous singer’s death.

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — Lawyer: Three handwritten wills are found in Aretha Franklin’s Michigan home, months after famous singer’s death.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.