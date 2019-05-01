202
Foulger-Pratt lands first new tenant for Discovery HQ remake

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline May 1, 2019 8:00 am 05/01/2019 08:00am
FILE - This Monday, July 31, 2017, file photo, shows the Discovery Communications headquarters in Silver Spring, Md. Discovery Communications, the company that operates the Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, TLC and other popular cable channels, announced Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, that it plans to relocate its global headquarters from Maryland to New York City, in 2019. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

Children’s National Health System has reached a deal to take four floors in Inventa Towers, the former Silver Spring headquarters of Discovery Inc., as part of a larger consolidation of its D.C.-area footprint.

The District-based health care provider signed a 15-year lease with Foulger-Pratt for 140,000 square feet at One Discovery Place, about a month after Discovery (DISCA: NASDAQ) moved out for its new home in New York. Children’s, which has retained Gensler as its interior architect, plans to move in 2020.

A JLL (NYSE: JLL) team led by Matt Coursen represented Children’s in the lease. A JLL team including Andrew Masters and Amanda Davis represented the landlord.

The deal will enable Children’s to bring staff in from multiple locations including 801 Roeder Road, also in Silver Spring, where its fundraising arm, The Children’s Hospital Foundation, is based. A Children’s spokeswoman said the lease is part of the health system’s overall facilities plan to create the capacity for new…

